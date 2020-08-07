Student from Dominican Republic wins Telford College’s top award

A teenager from the Dominican Republic has won the top two prizes at Telford College’s end-of-year awards.

Armando Leger, centre, with his two awards, pictured with Faye Oliver and Daniel Anderson

Armando Leger has received the college’s highest accolades for the last academic year – the Principal’s Special Award, and the Victor Ludorum Trophy.

The 17-year-old, who now lives in Apley and is on a public uniformed services course, was nominated by tutor Dionne Delves.

She said: “Armando deserves this recognition for dedication to his studies throughout his time with us, and particularly for the extraordinary way he has stepped up in recent months to continue his studies remotely.

“The work produced during this time has demonstrated that Armando has the commitment and skills required to transfer to a level three programme directly from level one.”

Despite English not being his first language, Armando was given a standing ovation when he represented the college at the ESFA Further Education Directorate staff conference in Sheffield at the end of last year.

He spoke about the power of education in front of hundreds of delegates as part of a session focused on the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, which works with people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Armando said: “The support of our teachers and tutors, helping them by talking student-to-student, and the good contrast between practical and theoretical lessons, have made my time at college really enjoyable.”

Other end-of-year award winners announced today include budding writer Faye Oliver, and transport maintenance student Daniel Anderson, who have both received ‘Outstanding Achievement’ prizes.

Faye, a former Charlton School student, has won international recognition for her writing during her time at the college’s 7th form.

Tutor Yvonne Thomas said: “Faye is a star student and is always conscientious of her commitment to her subjects. She is always enthusiastic about going over and above to get the most out of college and her opportunities to learn.

“I’ve been most impressed by Faye’s enrichment activities whilst she has been here, including entering and winning writing competitions and talking on BBC Radio Shropshire about a piece of work she had published.

“Faye is always keen to push her own limits to learn new skills and make the most from her opportunities.”

Daniel, from Horsehay, was nominated by tutor Ben Armstrong, who said: “He deserves an award from his resilience and commitment to this course alone.

“Daniel is a model student and has always shown excellent attendance and timekeeping, which are two main key skills to have before starting any career.

“He showed very good aptitude in class – he is always enthusiastic about vehicles and will be a very good mechanic in the future.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “Our students have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic, supported by our staff.

“Normally we would hold a physical awards evening to celebrate their achievements, but that is of course not possible in the current situation.

“Instead, we are recognising them ‘virtually’, and have visited them at home – keeping our social distance – to present them with their certificates.

“I’m very proud of all these students and what they have achieved, as well as being proud of the staff who have shown absolute commitment to ensure our students achieve this year.”

