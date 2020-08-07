Oswestry Mayor signs up to cycle 100 miles for Hope House

The Mayor of Oswestry will be swapping his ceremonial chain for a bicycle chain this August as he signs up to pedal 100 miles in support of Hope House children’s hospice.

From left, Ione Rose, Merrick Rose, Cllr Duncan Kerr and Cllr Olly Rose

Councillor Duncan Kerr will be taking on the virtual Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge this month, and will be attempting to do the full amount in one go.

“I’m looking at a route which would see me go up to Dolgellau and take in the Hellfire Pass,” said Duncan.

“It’s quite a challenging route, but I’ve been putting in the work to make sure I can do the 100 miles in one ride.”

He will be joined in the challenge by his partner and fellow Oswestry Town Councillor, Olly Rose, and her two children Merrick Rose and Ione Rose, who will all be riding 100 miles each, although they will be dividing it up over the month.

“Hope House does vital work for families in the local communities, and we all felt that we wanted to do our bit to help out where we can,” said Duncan.

“I took part in the Hope House ride at Lake Vyrnwy last year, and up until lockdown had been planning to do the same again. This is the next best thing, and while I will be doing it solo, I know that hundreds of others from the area will be doing the same throughout August. If you haven’t yet signed up and have a bicycle, then please do so today and support this essential local charity.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Hope House Cycle Challenge has been cancelled this year. The cycle challenge regularly saw about 200 cyclists taking part at either Lake Vyrnwy or Bala Lake, raising over £10,000 for the hospice.

The Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge means cyclists, and anyone who has taken up cycling during lockdown, can continue to help raise vital funds.

Entrants will be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle, and also know they are making a huge difference to local seriously ill children and their families who desperately need help right now.

Fundraising team leader, Lynsey Kilvert, said: “We have been blown away with the support we have had for our virtual events throughout lockdown. People really have signed up in their droves to help the hospice during the most challenging of times.

“There are still a limited number of medals for the Cycle 100 miles in August challenge left, so please make sure you sign up to avoid disappointment.”

Anyone still wishing to take part can sign up for the challenge here: www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/cycle-100-miles-in-august

