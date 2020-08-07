18.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 7, 2020
Home News

Oswestry Mayor signs up to cycle 100 miles for Hope House

By Shropshire Live

The Mayor of Oswestry will be swapping his ceremonial chain for a bicycle chain this August as he signs up to pedal 100 miles in support of Hope House children’s hospice.

From left, Ione Rose, Merrick Rose, Cllr Duncan Kerr and Cllr Olly Rose
From left, Ione Rose, Merrick Rose, Cllr Duncan Kerr and Cllr Olly Rose

Councillor Duncan Kerr will be taking on the virtual Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge this month, and will be attempting to do the full amount in one go.

“I’m looking at a route which would see me go up to Dolgellau and take in the Hellfire Pass,” said Duncan.

“It’s quite a challenging route, but I’ve been putting in the work to make sure I can do the 100 miles in one ride.”

He will be joined in the challenge by his partner and fellow Oswestry Town Councillor, Olly Rose, and her two children Merrick Rose and Ione Rose, who will all be riding 100 miles each, although they will be dividing it up over the month.

“Hope House does vital work for families in the local communities, and we all felt that we wanted to do our bit to help out where we can,” said Duncan.

“I took part in the Hope House ride at Lake Vyrnwy last year, and up until lockdown had been planning to do the same again. This is the next best thing, and while I will be doing it solo, I know that hundreds of others from the area will be doing the same throughout August. If you haven’t yet signed up and have a bicycle, then please do so today and support this essential local charity.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Hope House Cycle Challenge has been cancelled this year.  The cycle challenge regularly saw about 200 cyclists taking part at either Lake Vyrnwy or Bala Lake, raising over £10,000 for the hospice.

The Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge means cyclists, and anyone who has taken up cycling during lockdown, can continue to help raise vital funds.

Entrants will be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle, and also know they are making a huge difference to local seriously ill children and their families who desperately need help right now.

Fundraising team leader, Lynsey Kilvert, said: “We have been blown away with the support we have had for our virtual events throughout lockdown. People really have signed up in their droves to help the hospice during the most challenging of times.

“There are still a limited number of medals for the Cycle 100 miles in August challenge left, so please make sure you sign up to avoid disappointment.”

Anyone still wishing to take part can sign up for the challenge here: www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/cycle-100-miles-in-august

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Man arrested after police carry out drugs warrant in Telford

A man has been arrested after a warrant was carried out at a property in Telford with cash and drugs seized.
Read Article
Ludlow’s park and ride service from the Eco Park will be running every half an hour on Fridays and Saturdays during August. Image: Google Street View

Frequency of Ludlow bus services increased following lockdown reduction

From today, Minsterley Motors will be running more frequent bus services across Ludlow after services were reduced during lockdown.
Read Article
From left, Ione Rose, Merrick Rose, Cllr Duncan Kerr and Cllr Olly Rose

Oswestry Mayor signs up to cycle 100 miles for Hope House

The Mayor of Oswestry will be swapping his ceremonial chain for a bicycle chain this August as he signs up to pedal 100 miles in support of Hope House children’s hospice.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex restored the classic VW Golf race car during lockdown

Former Shropshire champion racing driver to make comeback in lockdown racer

A successful racing driver from Shropshire is to make a comeback after five years away from the circuit in a classic VW Golf race car built entirely during lockdown.
Read Article
Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

LTA National Tennis Awards a proud night for Shropshire tennis

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones believes there is much for the county’s tennis community to be proud of after Keith Smith and Alex Cleland both made the top three in their categories at a prestigious national awards ceremony.
Read Article
Filip Supa has resigned for a third consecutive season. Photo: Telford Tigers

Filip Supa returns to Tigers 2

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Filip Supa for a third consecutive season.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Jess Jones and Vicky Bradbeer at EvaStore, Oswestry

EvaStore unveils final stage of expansion as part of major investment

Oswestry company EvaStore has unveiled the final stage of a £500,000 expansion and appointed a new sales and marketing co-ordinator as part of its major investment.
Read Article
Charlotte Hughes pictured with trainer/assessor Janna Reynolds, and Wrekin Housing Group’s HR manager Madeline Murphy

Awards for Telford College’s top-performing apprentices

Top-performing apprentices from Telford College have been presented with achievement awards.
Read Article
Co-founder of Codebreak Andy Rao, Digital Marketing Assistant at Codebreak Emily Duffield

Shropshire marketing firm is hungry for change

Shropshire marketing agency, Codebreak, continues to bring a bold approach to the marketing industry with their latest release of merchandise.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton

Travel agent targets youngest adventurers for reviews

Polka Dot Travel in Market Drayton has temporarily swapped Trustpilot for toddlers as it hands its reviews over to its youngest travellers.
Read Article
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Two of the ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’ competitions judges - Ian Bartholomew and Loveday Ingram

Coronation Street star and stage heavyweights to judge Shropshire virtual talent show

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe, actor Ian Bartholomew, joins stars of stage and screen who have generously offered their time to take part in ‘Shropshire’s Got Talent’, an exciting online competition open to all.
Read Article
‘Tales from the Trees’ is a terrific tangle of puppetry, storytelling, live music and comedy, with a theme that embraces natural history, folklore and ecology

Experience live outdoor family theatre in Telford this August

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering the opportunity to experience live family theatre performances in unique outdoor settings during August.
Read Article
Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
18.1 ° C
18.3 °
17.8 °
93 %
1.5kmh
1 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP