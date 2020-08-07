28.3 C
Friday, August 7, 2020
Motorcyclist injured in collision on A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry

By Chris Pritchard

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after coming off his bike on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Nescliffe Bypass at around 12.46pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “An off-duty technician from another service was on scene rendering aid to a motorcyclist, a man, who crews were told had come off his bike.

“Crews commenced assessment and found the man had sustained potentially serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene. Due to the man’s condition he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.”

The A5 was closed in both directions between the Felton Butler roundabout and Wolfshead Roundabout for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

The Westbound carriageway has since reopened although there are delays.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances to the scene of the collision from Baschurch, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board also attended.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

