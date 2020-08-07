Man arrested after police carry out drugs warrant in Telford

A man has been arrested after a warrant was carried out at a property in Telford.

Police carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery on Thursday morning seizing a quantity of cash and drugs.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

The warrant was part of a wider investigation into drugs supply in Leegomery.

Detective Inspector Barry Spencer, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “The warrant is part of a wider investigation into drugs supply and organised crime in the area and should act as a warning to those involved that we will to continue to take action to disrupt their criminal behaviour.

“We know local residents are concerned about drugs supply in Leegomery and I hope they feel reassured about the action we have taken this morning.”

