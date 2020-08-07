Frequency of Ludlow bus services increased following lockdown reduction

From today, Minsterley Motors will be running more frequent bus services across Ludlow.

Ludlow’s park and ride service from the Eco Park will be running every half an hour on Fridays and Saturdays during August. Image: Google Street View

Town services had been reduced to a single bus running hourly during lockdown. Now as lockdown eases, more people are going out to shop and visitors are returning to Ludlow.

Ludlow’s 722 park and ride service from the Eco Park will be running every half an hour on Fridays and Saturdays during August. The first bus from the Eco Park will be 8.15am. The last bus from the town centre will leave The Compasses at 5pm.

On Fridays and Saturdays also, the 701 town service serving the north of the town will run half hourly between 8.15am and 5pm.

Monday to Thursday, a single bus service will run hourly around the town including to the park and ride.

The arrangements will be in place throughout August. The timetable for September will be announced later in the month.

Lee Jones, Director of Minsterley Motors said: “We have been working hard to find ways of increasing the frequency of bus services in Ludlow. In these difficult times, we think it is important to provide the best service we can to support the people who live in Ludlow and those that want to visit the town. We don’t know when it will be business as usual but we will do our best to run the buses people need.”

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North said: “This is great news. We have been working hard in Ludlow to reboot the town centre after lockdown. We are moving from near deserted streets to busy socially distanced streets. The boost to park and ride services during August will help promote our town centre. It will bring much needed money into local businesses.”

Viv Parry, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South, said: “I really welcome this. Older people and people with mobility problems need buses to get to shops and the GPs. They need the buses to go and see friends.”

