High Sheriff of Shropshire joins bike ride to support county charities

The High Sheriff of Shropshire joined her neighbouring Sheriff as he crossed the border as part of a 300-mile cycle ride this week.

Mrs Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

Dean Harris cycled from Norbury Junction to Market Drayton with her Staffordshire counterpart, Charles Bagot Jewitt, on Monday.

The event was part of a week-long ride organised by Staffordshire High Sheriff Charles to highlight key attractions in his county and raise money for Staffordshire Community Foundation.

As the foundation also gives grants to Shropshire organisations and charities, Charles asked Dean for permission to cross the border into her county – and she agreed to join him for that leg of the journey.

Dean said: “Charles has done a fantastic job raising money for the foundation, and I commend him and his fellow riders for their training and commitment to the cause.

“It was fantastic to join them on Monday – and I’d encourage anyone in Shropshire who’d like to donate to do so, as part of the money raised by the foundation goes to charities within our area.”

Charles added: “We were delighted to meet up with Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire, when we entered the County. The West Midlands High Sheriffs work closely together to support justice, voluntary organisations and to co-ordinate activity across county boundaries during their year of office.

“This includes supporting the Staffordshire Community Foundation which works across the Staffordshire/Shropshire county boundary.”

The High Sheriff is the Queen’s representative for law and order in the county, working to promote organisations across the public, private and voluntary sectors and focusing on key priorities. Dean’s core issues are domestic abuse, addiction, and childhood poverty and deprivation.

