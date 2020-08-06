Four people rescued from River Severn in Bridgnorth

Four people have been rescued from the River Severn in Bridgnorth this morning after getting into difficulty whilst kayaking.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bridge Street at just after 11am today.

All four people were rescued by fire service specialist Water First Responders and given first aid whilst awaiting the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A kayak was also retrieved from the river by the crew using throwing lines.

Six fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

