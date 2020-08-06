Drug dealer jailed after being caught dealing in Shrewsbury street

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught dealing crack cocaine in a Shrewsbury street.

Louis Pierre

On Thursday, 21 May, Louis Pierre, from Shrewsbury, was caught by Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team dealing crack cocaine and heroin on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury town centre.

The 19-year-old attempted to run off from officers however after a short pursuit was detained. He was found in possession of more than £600 worth of crack cocaine and heroin along with £260 in cash.

An investigation was launched and it was established Pierre was dealing drugs in the Shropshire town as part of a county line being ran from the West Midlands.

A search of his home uncovered £3600 worth of crack cocaine and heroin, packaged to be traded in street deals. £1000 worth of cash was also discovered.

On Tuesday 4 August he was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of drug trafficking offences.

He was also given a confiscation and destruction order for £1285.

Shropshire’s Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cook said: “We know county line drug dealers are exploiting young and vulnerable people in some of our towns in the county and our absolute priority is protecting those who are vulnerable to being targeted.

“Where we have information or intelligence to suggest county lines drug dealing is taking place we will act on this and take robust action to essentially take out the line.

“Police alone cannot do this and we work closely with our partner agencies, through our serious and organised crime joint action group, to ensure everyone is playing their part.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear warning to those who are involved in county lines that we will look to pursue them and look to disrupt their organised crime network.”

Police are reminding young people concerned about county lines who do not wish to talk to police there are other options available.

DCI Cook added: “We know some young people may not want to talk to the police about their concerns and I want to let them know they don’t need to. Information can be passed anonymously to Fearless, an organisation dedicated to young people which has a host of information and advice.”

