Teenager threatened and robbed by two men in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was robbed by two men in

in Telford.

The 13-year-old was walking along St George’s Road at around 5.50pm on

Saturday 25 July when the incident took place near Donnington Wood roundabout.

The boy was threatened by the two men who took his phone, bag and some cash from him.

The offenders were described as around 18-years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, with short black hair.

One wore a black tracksuit, the other wore a grey tracksuit and was of slim build. Both men spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 718 of 25 July. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...