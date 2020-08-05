19.9 C
Teenager threatened and robbed by two men in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was robbed by two men in
in Telford.

The 13-year-old was walking along St George’s Road at around 5.50pm on
Saturday 25 July when the incident took place near Donnington Wood roundabout.

The boy was threatened by the two men who took his phone, bag and some cash from him.

The offenders were described as around 18-years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins, with short black hair.

One wore a black tracksuit, the other wore a grey tracksuit and was of slim build. Both men spoke with an Irish accent.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 718 of 25 July. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
