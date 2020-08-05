Cannabis valued at £1.3million seized during raid near Whitchurch

Cannabis with an estimated value of £1.3million has been seized by police after officers carried out a warrant near Whitchurch.
The search warrant was carried out at Taj Mahal Spice in Prees Heath yesterday.
Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Shropshire Proactive CID, said: “This is a substantial seizure of cannabis presumably intended to be sold on our streets.
“We know those involved will be part of a wider serious and organised crime network and will continue to do all we can to take proactive action to pursue them and disrupt their criminality as well as safeguard the vulnerable people they look to exploit.”
The warrant saw Shropshire’s Proactive CID team work with officers from the Local Organised Crime Team, Local Policing Priority Team and North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team.
#Drugs warrant executed at #PreesHeath #Whitchurch yesterday with @ShropCops CID. Thanks to @NPASMidlands and @NorthShropCops for their assistance as well.— LPPT North – West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) August 5, 2020
X1 Arrest and a very substantial cannabis grow located. #police @SuptMoLansdale pic.twitter.com/jNvzlmzajj