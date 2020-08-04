Thieves steal cigarettes during Newport service station burglary

Thieves have stolen a quantity of cigarettes during a burglary at a Newport service station.

Nix Service Station on Forton Road. Image: Google Street View

The burglary happened at Nix Service Station on Forton Road between 3am and 4am this morning.

Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 83_I_040820 or fill in the online form.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

