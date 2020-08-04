16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Rural crime rises in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A report published today by NFU Mutual has shown an increase in rural crime in Shropshire.

The rise was driven by thefts of high-value tractors, quad bikes and other farm vehicles. Livestock theft also increased in 2019, with organised gangs taking large numbers of sheep, which are thought to be entering the food chain illegally.

The cost of rural crime in Shropshire was £1,412,222 in 2019 compared to £1,230,290 in 2018, a 14.8 per cent increase.

Speaking for West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Sue Thomas, who is the force’s lead on rural crime, is keen to reassure rural communities that action is being taken.

She said: “As a service we cover a huge geographic area with a vast array of road networks weaving through our beautiful countryside. We are not complacent and take a proactive approach to ensuring that criminals don’t see these rural areas as easy pickings.

“The impact of rural crime on farmers, businesses and the local communities shouldn’t be underestimated and the increasing sophistication of organised criminals targeting agricultural plant, livestock, farm vehicles and machinery means we need to be creative in both detecting and preventing these crimes and working closely with the community to do so.”

We Don’t Buy Crime

Since June farmers across the county are being offered a We Don’t Buy Crime farm pack and are being visited by dedicated rural and business officers to engage with them and find out more about the issues that are affecting them and what we can do to help.

The initiative is being rolled out to give farmers the opportunity to mark their farming equipment with SmartWater forensic property marking technology and to display signage warning criminals they have crime prevention tactics in place.

The packs also include an aide for the type of information that we find useful when people are reporting suspicious behaviour, the information that helps us to build a picture of what might be happening in our rural areas so that we can gather this together and take action.

Chief Supt Thomas added: “Our safer neighbourhood teams cover every single town, village and hamlet across the areas we serve. Alongside regular patrols and sharing the crime prevention packs and advice we are also carrying out dedicated operations.

“Just last week rural criminals were targeted in South Shropshire to tackle thefts. This saw high visibility patrols, vehicles stopped and motorists spoken to on key roads in the area. Neighbouring Dyfed-Powys Police simultaneously carried out a similar operation in Powys. This high visibility presence not only acts as a deterrent to criminals but provides reassurance to residents and I hope shows that we work together colleagues from other police forces to ensure there is no safe area for criminals to commit their crimes. We will be carrying out these operations on a regular basis across our force area.”

Still more to be done to tackle rural crime

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The NFU findings are a welcome reminder that there is still more to be done to tackle rural crime and the harm it causes.

“I have recently held a number of dedicated rural focus events designed to give rural communities a platform to raise their issues and to act on their concerns.   The idea of dedicated WDBC prevention packs for farms came out of one such event. My commitment to tackling rural crime also includes doubling the funding for specific rural and business officers, as well as increased funding for prevention activity.

“As Commissioner I will continue to prioritise rural communities and provide West Mercia Police with the resources it needs to tackle rural crime and help to ensure our communities are safe and protected.”

The full report can ve viewed at nfumutual.co.uk/ruralcrime

Chris Pritchard
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

