Severn Hospice to reopen more of its community shops

A Shropshire charity is set to reopen a further 12 of its community shops this month after closing all of its 28 shops at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdown meant the charity lost the ability to raise £100,000 a week.

But since June, the shops have gradually been reopening and now the hospice, which has worked hard making its shops COVID-secure.

Ross Henderson, the hospice’s head of retail said he was looking forward to the future.

“Our shops generate more than £1million for us each year, money which allows us to support families living with incurable illness and who need our care,” he said.

“Their closure was a real blow, but we have been reopening them gradually and now that we are able to open another 12 over the next couple of weeks, it means we can get back to doing what we do best.

“We have missed our customers and we can’t wait to see them. They should be confident that the shops are COVID-secure: there’s hand sanitiser available and till screens and social distancing measures are in place. We also have a customer limit in every shop.”

The first shop to open will be in Welshpool on August 5. Then shops in Llanidloes and Church Stretton open on the 6th, with Wem, Machynlleth and Lawley opening on the 7th.

Shifnal, Brooklands and Shrewsbury Furniture Store open on August 12, with Ironbridge and Shrewsbury Wyle Cop on 13th. The shop in Madeley will open on August 14.

“We are also taking donations at all these shops,” added Ross. “But please give us a call and book an appointment first. The communities where we trade have been extremely generous with donations; and we want to make sure we can accommodate as many donors as possible.

“We are particularly in need of clothing and homewares, and remember – if you wouldn’t buy it, we can’t sell it.”

Appointments to donate to any of Severn Hospice’s shops can be made by calling 01743 216633, Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.

