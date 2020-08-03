9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home News

Severn Hospice to reopen more of its community shops

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire charity is set to reopen a further 12 of its community shops this month after closing all of its 28 shops at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdown meant the charity lost the ability to raise £100,000 a week.

But since June, the shops have gradually been reopening and now the hospice, which has worked hard making its shops COVID-secure.

Ross Henderson, the hospice’s head of retail said he was looking forward to the future.

“Our shops generate more than £1million for us each year, money which allows us to support families living with incurable illness and who need our care,” he said.

“Their closure was a real blow, but we have been reopening them gradually and now that we are able to open another 12 over the next couple of weeks, it means we can get back to doing what we do best.

“We have missed our customers and we can’t wait to see them. They should be confident that the shops are COVID-secure: there’s hand sanitiser available and till screens and social distancing measures are in place. We also have a customer limit in every shop.”

The first shop to open will be in Welshpool on August 5. Then shops in Llanidloes and Church Stretton open on the 6th, with Wem, Machynlleth and Lawley opening on the 7th.

Shifnal, Brooklands and Shrewsbury Furniture Store open on August 12, with Ironbridge and Shrewsbury Wyle Cop on 13th. The shop in Madeley will open on August 14.

“We are also taking donations at all these shops,” added Ross. “But please give us a call and book an appointment first. The communities where we trade have been extremely generous with donations; and we want to make sure we can accommodate as many donors as possible.

“We are particularly in need of clothing and homewares, and remember – if you wouldn’t buy it, we can’t sell it.”

Appointments to donate to any of Severn Hospice’s shops can be made by calling 01743 216633, Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Craven Arms

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a Telford man died in a collision in Craven Arms on Friday.
Read Article
Rural criminals have been targeted in the initiative to tackle rural thefts. Photo: West Mercia Police

Rural criminals targeted in south Shropshire

Rural criminals have been targeted as police from South Shropshire carried out another successful initiative to tackle rural thefts.
Read Article
Sally Themans of Love Wellington

New website promotes Wellington

A new website which showcases the attractions and activities of Wellington has just been launched.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Read Article

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.
Read Article
James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.
Read Article
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
9 ° C
10 °
8.3 °
93 %
1.5kmh
59 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP