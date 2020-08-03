Rural criminals targeted in south Shropshire

Rural criminals have been targeted as police from south Shropshire carried out another successful initiative to tackle rural thefts.

Rural criminals have been targeted in the initiative to tackle rural thefts. Photo: West Mercia Police

Throughout the night on Thursday 30 July into Friday 31 July officers patrolled rural areas around Church Stretton out to Bishops Castle.

The initiative is the latest of its kind which saw officers from West Mercia Police work with Dyfed-Powys who carried out a similar operation in Powys.

Along with high visibility patrols, vehicles were stopped and motorists spoken to on key roads in the area.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from south Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We know that our local communities have been concerned about a spate of rural thefts recently and want to let them know we are doing all we can to tackle these.

“Providing a highly visible police presence in the area not only acts as a deterrent to criminals but provides reassurance to residents and I would like to offer my assurances that we will continue to carry out these operations on a regular basis.”

