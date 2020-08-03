Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Craven Arms

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a Telford man died in a collision in Craven Arms on Friday.

Emergency services were called at around 1.45pm on Friday 31 July to Corvedale Road to reports of a crash involving a green Landrover Defender.

A Telford man in his sixties died at the scene and another man in his fifties suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 345 310720 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

