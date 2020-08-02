Man suffers serious head injuries during assault in Telford

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being assaulted by two men in Telford.



The incident happened on Hills Lane Drive in Madeley at around 11pm on Saturday night.

Police say the man in his 40s was assaulted by the two men who used a weapon.

He was taken to hospital with significant head injuries where he currently remains.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We would like to reassure residents that we are taking this incident very seriously and following all lines of enquiry.

“We encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting incident 839 of 1 August or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

