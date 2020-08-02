Community testing in Craven Arms finds no new coronavirus cases

Drop-in testing sessions that took place at two locations in Craven Arms on Friday, found no new cases of coronavirus.

Testing has been made available to residents, regardless of whether they had symptoms, following the COVID-19 outbreak at Long Lane travellers’ site in Craven Arms.

Shropshire Council and Public Health England made further testing opportunities available via two drop in sessions on Friday and said no-one in the wider Craven Arms community has tested positive.

The number of people infectious at the Long Lane site has decreased significantly in recent days with now only seven individuals on the Long Lane site being asked to self-isolate after testing positive.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of Public Health said:

“It is very encouraging to learn that all of yesterday’s test results came back negative. We will however continue to watch the situation in Craven Arms carefully and take the necessary actions to protect the public.

“Testing continues to be available for the travellers’ site and everyone in the local community – I’d like to encourage people to take up testing, keep complying with social distancing rules and practice good hand hygiene. Whilst the results from yesterday are good news, it is vital that we do not become complacent.”

If you are a resident of Craven Arms, and regardless of whether you have COVID-19 symptoms, testing is available every day at Craven Arms Business Park from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Craven Arms residents can book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.

