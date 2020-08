Firefighters were called to the Wrekin on Sunday afternoon to rescue a casualty who had fallen and suffered a broken ankle.

The Wrekin is a popular visitor destination for walkers and families

The incident happened at around 5pm when the person fell near the Needle’s Eye.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene attending the casualty.

Supporting Shropshire Live...