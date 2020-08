A man was taken to hospital on Saturday evening after a car collided with a lamppost near Shrewsbury.

Police closed the B5062 between Haughmond Abbey and Roden following the collision which happened at just before 8pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported a single saloon car was involved in the collision.

The casualty was taken to hospital via land ambulance and the vehicle made safe

by a fire crew from Shrewsbury.

The condition of the casualty is not known.

