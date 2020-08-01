Saturday closure of Bridgnorth High Street receives positive response

Traders and shoppers in Bridgnorth have given a positive response to the Saturday closure of the town’s High Street to allow for social distancing.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

The closure of High Street during market trading hours is taking place over three Saturday’s following concerns raised over the lack of social distancing at the market, whilst people are browsing and shopping at stalls and waiting in shop entrances.

The High Street closed to vehicles for the first time last Saturday, between its junctions with Whitburn Street and Listley Street, between 5am and 4.30pm.

Shropshire Council says it will do all it can to minimise any inconvenience and gain the support of those who have been critical of the closure.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Last week’s first Saturday closure went well and I want to thank all involved in ensuring things ran smoothly on the day. It’s great to hear positive feedback from traders and visitors.

“We know that this necessary closure will inconvenience some residents, shoppers and businesses, and council officers will be on site again on Saturday and will do what they can to minimise disruption – whilst ensuring that the market is laid out in a way that allows safe access to the market stalls and surrounding residential and business premises.

“If people do have any concerns or questions about the work, we ask them to contact us so that we can look to address or answer them.”

The ‘No Entry’ at the junction of High Street and Cartway is to be suspended during this closure.

