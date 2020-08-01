19.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home News

Saturday closure of Bridgnorth High Street receives positive response

By Chris Pritchard

Traders and shoppers in Bridgnorth have given a positive response to the Saturday closure of the town’s High Street to allow for social distancing.

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council
Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

The closure of High Street during market trading hours is taking place over three Saturday’s following concerns raised over the lack of social distancing at the market, whilst people are browsing and shopping at stalls and waiting in shop entrances.

The High Street closed to vehicles for the first time last Saturday, between its junctions with Whitburn Street and Listley Street, between 5am and 4.30pm.

Shropshire Council says it will do all it can to minimise any inconvenience and gain the support of those who have been critical of the closure.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Last week’s first Saturday closure went well and I want to thank all involved in ensuring things ran smoothly on the day. It’s great to hear positive feedback from traders and visitors.

“We know that this necessary closure will inconvenience some residents, shoppers and businesses, and council officers will be on site again on Saturday and will do what they can to minimise disruption – whilst ensuring that the market is laid out in a way that allows safe access to the market stalls and surrounding residential and business premises.

“If  people do have any concerns or questions about the work, we ask them to contact us so that we can look to address or answer them.”

The ‘No Entry’ at the junction of High Street and Cartway is to be suspended during this closure.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Bridgnorth market with social distancing in place. Photo: Shropshire Council

Saturday closure of Bridgnorth High Street receives positive response

Traders and shoppers in Bridgnorth have given a positive response to the Saturday closure of the town's High Street to allow for social distancing.
Read Article
One of the new plantlocks outside The Allotment in Coleham

Plantlock scheme blossoms in Shrewsbury

Cyclists in Shrewsbury have locked on to a new idea which will allow them to park up securely - thanks to new ‘Plantlocks’ being placed around the town centre.
Read Article
Members of Childs Ercall Parish Council eagerly await the official opening of the new village play park

Shropshire village celebrates opening of new play park

Children in a north Shropshire village will soon have a new place to play after a three-year-long community park project nears completion.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Read Article

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.
Read Article
James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.
Read Article
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
19.1 ° C
21.1 °
17 °
82 %
3.1kmh
85 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
21 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP