16.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News

Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out fresh blitz on fly tip and litter

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is to carry out a blitz on fly-tipping and litter as part of its summer-long campaign to keep the borough clean and tidy.

Signs are going up in locations across the borough urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Signs are going up in locations across the borough urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Fly tip signs warning people that fly tipping is a crime and perpetrators risk a Fixed Penalty Notice which could lead to prosecution plus mobile CCTV will also be deployed to key urban and rural hotspots.

As well as the signs and surveillance CCTV, which will be moved around, the Council is also mobilising a new Community Action Team to Woodside in August to tackle issues reported by residents and concerns raised during a recent neighbourhood walkabout, which included clearing weeds and overgrown shrubs in pathways that weave through the estate and fly tipping.

In addition to the scheduled street cleansing and grounds work planned in Woodside for August, crews will undertake additional jobs around the estate.  The Council is also looking to involve its volunteer Street Champions to lend a few extra pairs of hands.

Enforcement officers will be out and about throughout the month to focus on fly tipping and other environmental crime concerns.

Recycling and waste contractor Veolia will use the opportunity to raise awareness of what can and can’t be recycled as part of the kerbside collection service and residents will be able to enter a ‘Best Kept Garden’ competition with shopping vouchers for the winners kindly donated by idverde.

Cllr Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Litter and fly tipping is a national issue and one that we are keen to see the back off here.  We all want to live in places that are clean and litter-free and we can all do our bit. We have started a series of neighbourhood walkabouts with the aim of understanding the exact nature of the challenge on the ground in each of our neighbourhoods and then co-ordinating our resources and investments to help overcome these challenges.

“We can’t do it alone and will need the support of local residents, town and parish councils and our Street Champions. We’re determined this will make a difference and we’ll be looking to roll out this new Community Action Team approach to other areas.”

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, added: “Education is a key part to the enforcement work we do in Telford and Wrekin. However, there will always be a small minority who will persist in offending and in these instances, we will look to enforcement, which would include fines and, in the most serious cases, a court appearance.

“Our key message to residents is that if you play by the rules we are on your side and if you don’t, then expect the consequences.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus drop in testing sessions available in Craven Arms

Coronavirus drop in testing sessions will be available at two locations in Craven Arms today following an outbreak at of COVID-19 at the Long Lane travellers site.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan sets out a vision for the town

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan on national stage

Shrewsbury has been held up as an “outstanding example” for its work developing a long-term vision for the town centre through the Big Town Plan.
Read Article
Signs are going up in locations across the borough urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out fresh blitz on fly tip and litter

Telford & Wrekin Council is to carry out a blitz on fly-tipping and litter as part of its summer-long campaign to keep the borough clean and tidy.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Read Article

Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.
Read Article
James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.
Read Article
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Read Article
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Read Article
Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Read Article
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Read Article
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
16.6 ° C
17.2 °
16 °
67 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Fri
26 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP