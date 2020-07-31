Play areas across Telford and Wrekin to re-open

Over 120 play areas across the borough of Telford and Wrekin will reopen from Saturday.



Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with teams throughout July preparing the play areas, including removing some equipment to provide social distancing and placing new signage to inform people of what they can do to stay alert. The teams will carry out safety inspections on a weekly basis.

Parents, guardians, carers and users must be aware of the new government guidelines that now apply to all play areas and realise that coronavirus safety is also in their hands.

The council is asking visitors and users to take on this responsibility by:

– Social distancing

– If the play area is busy, wait or come back later

– 1 family member to accompany children

– Using your own hand sanitiser gel before and after your visit

– Taking any litter and wipes home with you

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Libraries, and Culture said: “We are urging parents, guardians and carers to be fully aware of what they need to do and to consider when children use our playgrounds.

“The Government guidelines have stated that councils can only do what is reasonably practical to minimise risk, but with so many play areas it is impossible for the council to oversee all of them all of the time. Visitors must act responsibly.

“While we want to enjoy some of the new freedoms as the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we ask everyone to please follow the safety advice and be responsible.”

