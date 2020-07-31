Donation helps Shropshire residents access surplus food

A charity helping to get surplus supermarket food to those who need it has been given a boost thanks to Shropshire’s High Sheriff.

AICO’s Jane Pritchard and Ali Thomas, Shrewsbury Food Hub Co-founder

Shrewsbury Food Hub collects food otherwise going to waste, and distributes it to community groups across the area for residents and service users. High Sheriff of Shropshire Dean Harris has the support of Oswestry-based AICO during her year in office, and as a result of the partnership, the business has pledged £5,000 to support the Hub.

The much-needed funds will provide training for the community groups which utilise the Shrewsbury Food Hub through the ‘Food Hubsters’ initiative.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on the charity, and it’s predicted there will be a 400% increase in unemployment across Shropshire as a result of Covid-19. This means the charity is working hard to ensure plans are in place to get food to those in need, as well as adapting to new ways of working.

Shrewsbury Food Hub co-founder Katy Anderson said: “Support from AICO has come at a crucial time. Surplus food leftover from supermarkets is a fantastic resource for communities and at the moment tonnes of this good food is going to waste.

“Through the Food Hubsters initiative, we will be able to support community groups with the know-how to help them access this food easily and safely, and to support existing groups by sharing skills.”

Dean Harris added as High Sheriff of Shropshire she was delighted to see the good work that had come from connecting the Shrewsbury Food Hub and AICO.

“The amount of perfectly-good food which goes to waste each week while others are struggling to provide a meal for their family is appalling. Shrewsbury Food Hub does so much to address this problem and I’m delighted that the AICO team has been able to support them.”

