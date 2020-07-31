22.6 C
Friday, July 31, 2020
Cyclist dies following collision in north Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A driver failed to stop following a collision in which a cyclist died and another suffered minor injuries in north Shropshire last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
The collision happened on the B5476 near Post Office Lane in Coton at around 11.28pm.

The cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was struck by a car and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. A second cyclist, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man died despite the best efforts of bystanders and ambulance staff.

A spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a cyclist in a critical condition with bystanders performing excellent CPR on the man. Ambulance staff continued resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased.

“A second cyclist, a woman, was also assessed after suffering minor injuries in the incident but didn’t require hospital treatment.”

Driver urged to contact police

Police investigating the collision are appealing for the driver, who failed to stop following the collision, to get in contact with them.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time of the collision who have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 797_I_300720 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

