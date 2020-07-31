16.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 31, 2020
Coronavirus drop in testing sessions available in Craven Arms

By Shropshire Live

Coronavirus drop in testing sessions will be available at two locations in Craven Arms today following an outbreak at of COVID-19 at the Long Lane travellers site.

A drive through testing session will be available at the Craven Arms Business Park from 10.30am – 3.30pm and walk-in test can be taken at the Halo Community Centre between 10.30am – 1.30pm. No appointment is necessary.

The total number of positive cases linked to the outbreak at the Long Lane site is now 29. Residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have been asked to self-isolate in line with Government guidance.

Shropshire Council says most residents at the site have been co-operating, although some who have been self-isolating have ignored guidance and have left the site. The Council is working with West Mercia Police to ensure that everyone is taking the appropriate public health advice.

To date 51 people have been tested on the site and all contact tracing is being undertaken.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“At this phase of the pandemic, we still expect to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together.

“Our focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents while we work to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. We continue to support everyone on the Long Lane site,  and we are working with West Mercia Police and other partners to reinforce the importance of following the measures put in place to keep everyone safe.”

As an additional measure, if you are a resident of Craven Arms, and regardless of whether you have COVID-19 symptoms, testing is available. A test site at Craven Arms Business Park is open every day from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Craven Arms residents can book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.

Read Article
The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan sets out a vision for the town

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan on national stage

Shrewsbury has been held up as an “outstanding example” for its work developing a long-term vision for the town centre through the Big Town Plan.
Signs are going up in locations across the borough urging people to dispose of their litter responsibly. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out fresh blitz on fly tip and litter

Telford & Wrekin Council is to carry out a blitz on fly-tipping and litter as part of its summer-long campaign to keep the borough clean and tidy.
Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club arrange 50-over fixtures on the next three Sundays

Shropshire County Cricket Club have arranged fixtures on the next three Sundays - with more matches to hopefully follow.
Tigers whistle up star signing

Telford Tigers have announced the return of fan favourite Brandon Whistle for the 2020/21 season.
Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town winger Benjamin van den Broek discusses adapting to the English game, playing international football, and his fascinating post footballing-career.
3D printing in action at Ricoh in Telford

Ricoh 3D exhibiting at the industry’s first virtual expo

A Telford-based 3D printing service provider will display its innovative offering at a ground-breaking virtual manufacturing exhibition next month.
James Sage, Partner, who leads FBC Manby Bowdler’s manufacturing group

Law firm signs up for virtual manufacturing event

A Shropshire law firm has signed up to take part in a virtual exhibition that aims to promote manufacturing businesses and foster new links in the sector.
Henry Beaver with Reech MD Rob Hughes

Reech partners with Beaver Bridges

Reech Media have entered a partnership with Shropshire based company, Beaver Bridges, a leader in bridging solutions and construction.
Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils: your guide

From types of councils to council cabinets. This is your guide to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.
Previous overall calendar competition winner Dave Hughes (left) with Wayne Gethings, chief exec of Wrekin Housing Group

Art competition to showcase lockdown artworks

Get creative and help inspire a 2021 calendar with a difference. The Wrekin Housing Group designs a calendar each year and for 2021 they want it to be the most colourful and vibrant yet.
Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Christiansen

Paralympian to share secrets of success at virtual show

An eight-time Paralympic gold medallist will be giving an insight into her winning formula at next month’s Shropshire Virtual Show.
Seckou Keita will be performing at the virtual festival. Photo: Evan Dawson

Artists revealed for Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has announced the line-up for its free virtual festival that is taking place next month after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.
Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery reopens with free entry

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery has reopened with free entry to visitors until the autumn.
Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Salopian Brewery take Overall Gold in first ever Digital Beer Awards

An English Bitter from a brewery in Shrewsbury has beaten almost 500 different beers from across the UK to be named overall Gold at the inaugural SIBA Digital Beer Awards.
Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
