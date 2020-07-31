Coronavirus drop in testing sessions available in Craven Arms

Coronavirus drop in testing sessions will be available at two locations in Craven Arms today following an outbreak at of COVID-19 at the Long Lane travellers site.

A drive through testing session will be available at the Craven Arms Business Park from 10.30am – 3.30pm and walk-in test can be taken at the Halo Community Centre between 10.30am – 1.30pm. No appointment is necessary.

The total number of positive cases linked to the outbreak at the Long Lane site is now 29. Residents who have tested positive for coronavirus have been asked to self-isolate in line with Government guidance.

Shropshire Council says most residents at the site have been co-operating, although some who have been self-isolating have ignored guidance and have left the site. The Council is working with West Mercia Police to ensure that everyone is taking the appropriate public health advice.

To date 51 people have been tested on the site and all contact tracing is being undertaken.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“At this phase of the pandemic, we still expect to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together.

“Our focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents while we work to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. We continue to support everyone on the Long Lane site, and we are working with West Mercia Police and other partners to reinforce the importance of following the measures put in place to keep everyone safe.”

As an additional measure, if you are a resident of Craven Arms, and regardless of whether you have COVID-19 symptoms, testing is available. A test site at Craven Arms Business Park is open every day from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Craven Arms residents can book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.

Supporting Shropshire Live...