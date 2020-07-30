Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service to resume

Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service will resume operation from Monday, 3 August, following a trial on the Harlescott park and ride service since 1 June.

The Meole Brace park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

From Monday buses will run from the Meole Brace and Harlescott sites every 20 minutes from 7.20am until 6.45pm. The last bus leaves the town centre at 6.30pm.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the vehicles have an advisory capacity of seventeen passengers – although the drivers won’t leave vulnerable passengers and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Face coverings must be worn by all passengers, unless they fall within one of the exempt categories.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The trial operation of the Harlescott park and ride has gone well and I’m pleased that we can now extend the service and reopen the Meole Brace site to enable more workers and visitors to travel in and out of the town centre.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely. We can also assure people that we will tidy up the site and deep clean the area before the buses start to operate again on Monday morning.”

All three Shrewsbury park and ride sites temporarily closed after the last journey on Saturday 28 March.

Supporting Shropshire Live...