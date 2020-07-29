Three more winners revealed in college’s end-of-year awards

Telford College has handed out more end-of-year awards to students who have ‘gone the extra mile’ and been determined to achieve.

Award winners, from left, Kyle Braddick, Emma Duncan, and Cade Mills

They include Kyle Braddick who has earned an ‘Outstanding Achiever’ award, Cade Mills who received a ‘Significant Improver’ prize, and Emma Duncan who won a ‘Second Time Around’ award.

Level one construction student Kyle, from Leegomery, was nominated by tutor Gary Pitchford. He said: “Kyle has good attendance and commitment to the course and is supportive of staff and his peers. He scored a distinction for every unit of work, which is outstanding.”

Cade, from Priorslee, is also a level one construction student, nominated by tutor Jo Hodgkiss-Wilson who said: “Cade initially believed that he was not capable of securing a good grade in English since he had ‘failed’ in school.

“However, he worked extremely hard, grew in confidence and achieved increasingly higher marks in his coursework as it progressed – producing impressive pieces of writing during the lockdown.”

Emma Duncan, who lives in St Georges, enrolled onto level one maths and English. She has been working as a health care assistant at the Princess Royal Hospital and wants to go into nursing.

Tutor Jacquie Slater, who nominated her, said: “She has been very motivated throughout the year, completing all work, both in class and homework.

“She has supported her peers in class, even setting up a ‘study group’ for maths with some of the other learners, so they can discuss their work outside class and help each other with homework.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “Our students have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic, supported by our staff.

“Normally we would hold a physical awards evening to celebrate their achievements, but that is of course not possible in the current situation.

“Instead, we are recognising them ‘virtually’, and have visited them at home – keeping our social distance – to present them with their certificates.

“I’m very proud of all these students and what they have achieved, as well as being proud of the staff who have shown absolute commitment to ensure our students achieve this year.”

