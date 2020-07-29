Teenage girl attacked by two men in Telford

A teenage girl was left with injuries after being attacked by two men whilst walking along a footpath in Telford earlier this month.

The incident happened in Stirchley at around 8pm on Thursday 16 July.

The 14-year-old was walking along the footpath near Brookside when she was approached by two men asking for a cigarette. When she said she did not have any the two men attacked her.

She suffered minor injuries to her head and body before the suspects ran in the direction of Ludford Drive.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 643 of 16 July or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

