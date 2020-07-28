Arrest made after police carry out drugs warrants in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested a man and cautioned two others after carrying out three drugs warrants in Shrewsbury on Friday.

Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team executed three misuse of drugs act warrants. Photo: West Mercia Police

A 28-year-old man from an address in Monkmoor was arrested on suspicion of possession of class C drugs, following a small quantity of suspected Class C subutex tablets being seized. He has since been released under investigation.

Two further addresses were searched in the Battlefield area of Shrewsbury, teams located a small quantity of suspected Class B cannabis at one of the addresses. Two men in their twenties were given cannabis street cautions.

Sergeant Rebecca Thomas from Shrewsbury SNT said: “These search warrants were obtained to respond to the concerns about drugs supply in Shrewsbury.

“We are committed to dealing with drugs issues in the town and I encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact the police.”

Reports can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...