15.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 27, 2020
Home News

Two teenage boys robbed at knifepoint in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were robbed at knifepoint in Telford on Friday.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Friday 24 July when two teenage boys were approached in an alleyway near Asda in Donnington.

A 16-year-old boy and a man believed to be 18 threatened the two boys with a knife and demanded their belongings and phones before leaving the scene.

The older of the two had dark hair, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, he wore a dark jacket, the second also of a slim build around 5ft 10ins, he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact DS Bentley from Malinsgate Station quoting reference 862_i_24072020.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Brookside

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was stabbed in Brookside, Telford with seven other people arrested.
Read Article

Further two cases of coronavirus confirmed at travellers site in Craven Arms

A further two cases of coronavirus have today been confirmed at a travellers site in Craven Arms, bringing the total number of cases to twenty-three.
Read Article

Two teenage boys robbed at knifepoint in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were robbed at knifepoint in Telford on Friday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Derek and Maria Bowen, at the shop, Moonshine & Fuggles, which they took on at the end of June

Shropshire man gives unique business a shot after career in fashion and lifestyle industries

A Shropshire man has not let a pandemic get in the way of taking over a high street business.
Read Article
Exascale is creating two business divisions

Telford-based Exascale to create two business divisions

Telford-based Exascale is creating two business divisions following the continued success and growth of their Full Fibre Gigabit residential offering.
Read Article
Claire Jenkins is promoted to head of conveyancing at Wace Morgan Solicitors

New head of residential conveyancing appointed at Shropshire law firm

A new head of residential conveyancing has been appointed at an expanding Shropshire law firm.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Entrants will be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle

Virtual cycling event to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice

As all eyes turn towards the rescheduled Tour De France next month, cyclists from Shropshire and Powys are being encouraged to get on their bikes and ride for Hope House.
Read Article
With so much outside space kids can entertain themselves on the FSC 'Stay With Us' breaks

Charity’s Shropshire hostel opens for ‘Stay With Us’ family breaks

An independently run holiday hostel in Shropshire has opened its doors to tourists searching for a great British holiday this summer.
Read Article
One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article

The Festival of Imagination returns to Ironbridge this autumn

Despite many events being cancelled this year due to coronavirus, “The Festival of Imagination” will return to the Ironbridge Gorge this autumn.
Read Article
DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule's Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse, The Swan Hotel, Forton.
Read Article
Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.8 ° C
16.7 °
14.4 °
77 %
4.1kmh
58 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
26 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP