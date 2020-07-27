Two teenage boys robbed at knifepoint in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were robbed at knifepoint in Telford on Friday.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Friday 24 July when two teenage boys were approached in an alleyway near Asda in Donnington.

A 16-year-old boy and a man believed to be 18 threatened the two boys with a knife and demanded their belongings and phones before leaving the scene.

The older of the two had dark hair, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, he wore a dark jacket, the second also of a slim build around 5ft 10ins, he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact DS Bentley from Malinsgate Station quoting reference 862_i_24072020.

