Two charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Brookside

Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was stabbed in Brookside, Telford with seven other people arrested.

An investigation was launched after a man in his 30s was assaulted and stabbed on

Thursday 23 July. The incident happened on the Bembridge Footpath at around 5.15pm. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday 27 July, Jordan Hickman, of Bembridge in Telford, 26, and Aiden Graham, 27, also from Telford were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and were remanded in custody.

Seven Arrests

A further seven people, all from Telford, have also been arrested are part of the investigation:

Female – 23 – Arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs. She has been bailed until 22 August



Female – 25 – Arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender. She has been bailed until 22 August.



Male – 25 – Arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been bailed until 19 August.



Male – 24 – Arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has been bailed until 19 August



Male – 58 – Arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and is bailed until 21 August



Female – 24 – Arrested on conspiracy to commit murder and bailed until 21 August



Male – 28 – Arrested on suspicion to commit murder and bailed until 24 August.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “This incident will understandably be very concerning for residents and we would like to reassure them that officers are continuing to patrol the area and follow enquiries.



Anyone with information can still call 101 quoting incident 519 of 23 July or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

