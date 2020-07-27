Poster campaign launched as Wellington gets back to business

A poster campaign has been launched in Wellington as the town emerges from lockdown and gets back to business, welcoming visitors back to its shops.

Matt Kent of Emerge graphic designers and Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council pictured with the posters

Wellington has taken a range of innovative steps to ensure public safety during the Covid crisis – the latest being the bright and eye-catching poster regarding mask wearing.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, a campaign which works to promote the town, said that the poster initiative was proving to be a success.

“We hosted a Love Wellington business meeting on Zoom this week with public protection officers from Telford and Wrekin Council present,” she explained.

“They gave advice to our retailers and traders about the wearing of face coverings as it becomes mandatory, including guidelines about how to interpret the law.

“Matt Kent of Emerge graphic designers of Wellington, who designed the Love Wellington logo and the logo our Lets Get Local campaign which urges people to support Wellington businesses, then stepped in to offer his expertise.

“He produced a Wellington facemask poster, coming up with a truly excellent design to a really tight deadline and at no cost – he did it all within 48 hours and then donated 50 A3 printed posters which have been warmly received and we are very grateful.”

Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council has overseen the distribution of the posters and retailers have been delighted with the results.

Matt Kent of Emerge, which has been based in Wellington for 14 years, commented: “Donating this poster was an opportunity for me to be involved in the community. My thought was to create a design that was fun, engaging and something that would stand out when displayed on retailers front entrances.

“The Love Wellington logo is the shape of a heart and the Let’s Get Local campaign logo also features a heart inside a shopping bag, so to continue this theme, my imagination led me to develop a red heart-shaped character, who was proudly wearing a face covering.

“The outcome is a light-hearted twist on what is a serious matter! I am wowed with how the poster has been received. This proves to me that we can achieve successes, whether big or small, by working together. The town has so much potential and a diverse range of local retailers with bags of community spirit. It is a pleasure to make this contribution to Wellington.”

