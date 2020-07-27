Investigation launched after two vehicles deliberately set on fire in Telford

An investigation is underway after two cars were deliberately set on fire in Brookside, Telford during the early hours of today.

In the first incident, firefighters were called to Birchmore at around 3.14am. An electric car was destroyed by fire with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central along with a fire investigation officer and police. They spent just over an hour at the scene.

A second fire was started in the wheel arch of another vehicle on Burnside at around 4.18am. A fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central with a fire investigation officer and police also attending.

The fire was out on arrival of firefighters who carried out an inspection of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

