Further two cases of coronavirus confirmed at travellers site in Craven Arms

A further two cases of coronavirus have today been confirmed at a travellers site in Craven Arms, bringing the total number of cases to twenty-three.

Shropshire Council, along with Public Health England West Midlands, local NHS and other key partners, continue to work with residents to contain the outbreak.



Officers from Shropshire Council have been on site daily to offer support to residents and are working with the community to keep those who have tested positive for coronavirus on site, along with their immediate households.

Those who have not had close contact with symptomatic residents are able to leave their homes, in line with the latest Government guidance.

While new visitors are being discouraged, they are allowed on site in line with the latest Government guidance. All visitors and residents are being asked to follow the measures put in place to help protect both themselves and others.

Risk is very low

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We can confirm that there have been two further positive cases today and we may see the number of cases increase in the following days as we await the results of any further testing.

“Cluster outbreaks are not uncommon during a pandemic and we would like to reassure people that the risk is still very low. We are continuing to provide Long Lane residents on-site support, as well as guidance to help keep them and their loved ones safe.

“Our priority remains protecting the health and wellbeing of all residents in our community. Anyone who has a fever, persistent dry cough, or loss or change in their sense of taste or smell should go online to arrange a test or call 119.”

Keeping everyone safe

Lee Chapman, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, and Chair of Shropshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board, added:

“I appreciate that this will be of concern, and I want to reassure people that we have put robust measures in place since the start of the outbreak keep everyone safe.

“Where local positive cases develop, we must find them and act quickly to prevent further spread and we are grateful to Public Health England and local partners for their support.

“We ask Shropshire residents to continue to follow the national advice to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“Good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face covering when using public transport or going to the shops and supermarkets, and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.”

Local test site set up

To help prevent further transmission into the wider community, a test site has been established in Craven Arms for local residents.

The test site at Craven Arms Business Park was set up on Saturday and is open for the next two weeks every day from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Testing is by appointment only, and Craven Arms residents are being asked to book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.

Community support

In the last three days Shropshire Council’s Community Reassurance Team have been out in the community delivering essential supplies and prescriptions to the residents on site and were joined by David Evans, a local Shropshire Councillor for Church Stretton and Craven Arms, to offer support to residents and businesses in the town and distribute community posters to the wider community.

