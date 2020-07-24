Two arrested following stabbing in Telford

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following a stabbing in Telford

A man in his 30s was assaulted and stabbed along the Bembridge Footpath after being pulled from a vehicle at around 5.15pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested a woman aged 24 and a man aged 58, both from Telford, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “An investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding this assault and urge witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 519 or 23 July or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimstoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...