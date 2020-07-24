Residents at caravan site near Craven Arms asked to self-isolate following Covid-19 cases

Residents at a caravan site near Craven Arms have been asked to self-isolate with members of their household following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Shropshire Council says it is working with Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and local NHS organisations with testing taking place following three positive cases at the site.

The cases have been linked to an outbreak in Welshpool and a recent local event. Testing continues with further cases possible.

Shropshire Council’s Public Health team and partners are working with those affected to provide health protection advice, support and guidance. The council’s Community Reassurance Team have been arranging food and essential supplies for residents on the site, whilst residents self-isolate.

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health at Shropshire Council said:

“Our priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of all residents in our community.

As soon as we were notified of the first cases, we arranged immediate testing with residents from the site to allow us to understand transmission and help control the spread of infection.

“We continue to support the residents on the site and have advised residents to remain on site during the period of isolation and stay within household groups, to reduce risk of spread within the site and into the wider community.

“Anyone who has a fever, persistent dry cough, or loss or change in their sense of taste or smell should call 119 or go online to arrange a test. Testing services are available across the county but will also be available locally in Craven Arms from this Saturday 25 July. Anyone who has symptoms should book online or through NHS 119. We will continue to monitor and manage the situation closely.”

Steve Gregory, Executive Director of Nursing and Operations at Shropshire Community Health, said:

“We responded quickly to the request yesterday to attend the site and performed COVID-19 tests on more than 40 residents. I would like to thank our team for their prompt and professional actions. I would also like to reassure the people of Craven Arms that the risk to their own health is low as long as they continue to follow all guidance – wash your hands regularly, observe social distancing. Face coverings are of course mandatory in shops as of today. We must all do everything we can to protect ourselves and each other.”

A testing site will be available in Craven Arms from Saturday 25 July 2020 for any member of the public who has symptoms. Appointments can be made by calling NHS 119.

