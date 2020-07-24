Four vehicle collision closes A5 near Oswestry

One person became trapped following a collision involving four vehicles on the A5 near Oswestry this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The crash happened on the A5 between the Mile End and the Whittington roundabout at just before 5pm.

Seven fire appliances along with an air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended the scene.

Fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to free the trapped casualty.

Two other casualties managed to free themselves from their vehicles prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The road was closed and long delays reported following the collision.

The condition of those involved is not currently known.

