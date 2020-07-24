Bridgnorth High Street to close to traffic for Saturday market

Bridgnorth High Street will be closed to traffic on Saturdays to allow social distancing during market trading hours.

Bridgnorth. Photo: Shropshire Council

From this Saturday, the High Street in Bridgnorth will be closed to traffic (apart from emergency vehicles) between its junctions with Whitburn Street and Listley Street from 5am until 3pm.

Shropshire Council says the decision to close the road to traffic was taken following concerns raised about the lack of social distancing at the market, whilst people are browsing and shopping at stalls and waiting in shop entrances.

Steve Brown, Interim Assistant Director of Infrastructure and Communities said:

“We envisage this closure taking place on Saturdays for no more than three to four weeks while the necessary arrangements are made to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines and allow for safe shopping and trading in Bridgnorth. There are no plans to make this a permanent feature, however it is a necessary response to the current COVID-19 advice from Public Health England and the Government.”

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Whilst we do appreciate that this necessary closure will inconvenience some residents, shoppers and businesses, our priority must be the safety of the public. Shropshire Council highways and public protection staff will be on site on Saturday and will, of course, do what they can to minimise disruption whilst ensuring that the market is laid out in a way that allows safe access to the market stalls and surrounding residential and business premises. We appreciate the cooperation of members of the public, market traders and other businesses during this time.”

The ‘No Entry’ at the junction of High Street and Cartway is to be suspended during this closure.

Supporting Shropshire Live...