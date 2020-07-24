Ageing Much Wenlock gas mains set for upgrade

A five-week project is set to begin in Much Wenlock on Monday that will see ageing iron gas mains replaced with tough new plastic pipes.

Shropshire gas distributor Cadent will install the new gas mains in Farley Road, from The Crescent to the William Brookes School.

The work will be carried out in three phases: During phase one, rolling, temporary traffic lights will move up Farley Road towards the school as work progresses. During phase two there will be temporary traffic lights in the road and at the turning into the Lady Forester Nursing Home. Phase three will see engineers complete final works further down Farley Road.

Craig Horrocks, who heads up Cadent’s gas mains replacement programme in Shropshire and across the West Midlands, said: “With some 60% of Much Wenlock residents relying on gas to heat their homes, it is important that we replace ageing pipes and give people a safe and reliable gas supply.

“This project is part of a £65 million investment Cadent is making in updating gas pipes across Shropshire and the West Midlands. To keep colleagues and motorists safe we will need temporary traffic lights and we would ask people to bear with us while we complete this work.

“The safety of the public and colleagues is at the heart of what we do. Engineers work to the latest government guidance on Covid-19 and are taking extra safety precautions as required.”

