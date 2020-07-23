Work starts on new multi-million pound Shrewsbury care home

Work has started to build a new multi-million-pound care home on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury.

Work has started to build Shrewsbury’s newest care home, pictured are Paul Bees (Castleoak), Peter Griffiths (Care UK) and Matt Villis (Castleoak)

When complete, the new Care UK site will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 80 older people and create 86 new jobs.

The two-storey home, which is expected to welcome the first residents in February 2021, will include facilities such as a cinema, café and hair salon. Secure and wheelchair friendly landscaped outdoor space will include sensory gardens, water features and seating to give residents the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors.

Peter Griffiths, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We are delighted that work has commenced at the new Shrewsbury site, not least because this impressive development reflects our commitment to improving the provision of residential care in the town.

“At Care UK, we take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each individual home, as these factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment. Our new care home will live up to these standards, and will provide a quality home for older people from Shrewsbury and beyond.”

Matt Villis, project manager at Castleoak, the care sector specialist building the new home, said, “We’re delighted to get underway on this, our 23rd care home with Care UK, and play our part in helping them deliver care at a home where residents’ wellbeing and quality of life are at the heart of its design. We look forward to being a good neighbour within the local community as we do so, ready for when the Care UK team moves in at the end of next year.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new Care UK home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the building will be configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

Supporting Shropshire Live...