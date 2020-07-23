15.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 24, 2020
Home News

Shropshire Council leisure centres to remain closed ahead of phased reopening

By Shropshire Live

Leisure centres directly operated by Shropshire Council will be remaining closed ahead of taking a phased approach to reopening the sports/fitness centres when it is safe to do so.

The decision follows the recent government announcement that indoor leisure facilities could reopen from Saturday 25 July.

Shropshire Council directly operates five leisure facilities – Bishop’s Castle (SpArC), Church Stretton Sports Centre, Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, Roman Road Sports Centre and Idsall Sports Centre though a date for re-opening has not yet been confirmed.

While it has been possible to put some safety measures in place, there are a lot of technical issues that will take longer to solve and must be resolved before we can reopen facilities. This is following the latest guidance issued by the government.

Shropshire Council have signed up to the Fit Together campaign based on the Government’s guidelines for reopening, which were supported by fitness trade body ukactive and approved by independent scientific advisors.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Following the recent Government announcement, our staff are working hard to get our facilities open as soon and as safely as possible. The latest guidance provided by the government has thrown up some challenges for the leisure sector as a whole, not just for Shropshire Council so it may take a little longer to re-open facilities than we would have hoped.

“We want our customers and staff to feel safe when we reopen. A number of measures will be in place including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitiser will be made available. When our leisure centres are ready to reopen, they will look a little different and no doubt feel a bit strange.

“We fully appreciate that people have been waiting a long time to access their local leisure facilities, but it is crucial that we get things right. We’re looking forward to safely welcoming people back, but please be patient.”

Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by private sector partners have been closed since March due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Work has started to build Shrewsbury's newest care home, pictured are Paul Bees (Castleoak), Peter Griffiths (Care UK) and Matt Villis (Castleoak)

Work starts on new multi-million pound Shrewsbury care home

Work has started to build a new multi-million-pound care home on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, which will cater for 80 residents and create 86 new jobs.
Read Article
An artist's impression of The Collective shopping area. Image: Shropshire Council

New independent traders’ gallery to open in the Darwin Shopping Centre

A new specially created shopping gallery for independent traders will be developed in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre later this year.
Read Article
Thanks to a £10,000 donation by neighbours, Besblock, the nursery is now able to get on with renovations ready to open back up in September

Good neighbours donate £10k to Telford nursery devastated by fire

A Telford nursery, which was left devastated last month when its premises were destroyed in a major blaze, has received a £10,000 donation from its neighbours.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.
Read Article

GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.
Read Article
Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Celebrity gardeners Penny Meadmore and David Domoney are taking part in the virtual event

Shrewsbury Flower Show goes virtual for 2020

This year's Shrewsbury Flower Show is to take place virtually after the annual event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Read Article

The Festival of Imagination returns to Ironbridge this autumn

Despite many events being cancelled this year due to coronavirus, “The Festival of Imagination” will return to the Ironbridge Gorge this autumn.
Read Article
DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
15.7 ° C
16 °
15.6 °
87 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP