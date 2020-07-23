Police forces join together to target motorcyclists who ride anti-socially

West Mercia Police will today be joining up with several other police forces to target and educate motorcyclists who ride anti-socially.

Officers will start their activity on the A41 at Whitchurch, as a direct result of seeing an increase in anti-social rider behaviour.

Police forces including Cheshire, Staffordshire, North Wales and Merseyside will be taking part in the operation along with West Mercia Police, support will also be given by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers will use a number of tactics to target anti-social motorbikes including marked and unmarked motorbikes, marked cars, ANPR cameras and speed cameras. They will also use the operation to educate and engage with riders.

Sergeant David Williams said: “Our priority is working to make roads across the West Mercia Police area safer. There are some prominent routes for motorbike riders to use throughout all six counties involved in this operation. During the warmer months we see an increase in Shropshire in the number of motorbikes on the roads.

“We have seen cases where the driving behaviour of bikers has caused heart-breaking consequences and the rider has unnecessarily put themselves and other road users at risk.

“These operations are about educating and engaging with motorists to ensure all road users are as safe possible. Although our officers will be enforcing road traffic legislation where necessary our intention is to work with riders to prevent incidents from happening.

“All road users have a responsibility in making our roads safer, we know motorbike riders are more vulnerable and would ask that riders make sure they do their bit by not taking unnecessary risks.

“Working closely with other forces is extremely important as it allows us to target areas that are a concern by sharing information and covering a larger area in order to keep our roads safer.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Working with partners across borders ensures that together we can take action to make our roads safer, and sends a clear message that road safety is a priority both locally and across border force areas.”

“Road safety is a top priority for me and I welcome any initiative that seeks to reduce deaths on our road networks.”

