14.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home News

Police forces join together to target motorcyclists who ride anti-socially

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police will today be joining up with several other police forces to target and educate motorcyclists who ride anti-socially.

Officers will start their activity on the A41 at Whitchurch, as a direct result of seeing an increase in anti-social rider behaviour.

Police forces including Cheshire, Staffordshire, North Wales and Merseyside will be taking part in the operation along with West Mercia Police, support will also be given by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers will use a number of tactics to target anti-social motorbikes including marked and unmarked motorbikes, marked cars, ANPR cameras and speed cameras. They will also use the operation to educate and engage with riders.

Sergeant David Williams said: “Our priority is working to make roads across the West Mercia Police area safer. There are some prominent routes for motorbike riders to use throughout all six counties involved in this operation. During the warmer months we see an increase in Shropshire in the number of motorbikes on the roads.

“We have seen cases where the driving behaviour of bikers has caused heart-breaking consequences and the rider has unnecessarily put themselves and other road users at risk.

“These operations are about educating and engaging with motorists to ensure all road users are as safe possible. Although our officers will be enforcing road traffic legislation where necessary our intention is to work with riders to prevent incidents from happening.

“All road users have a responsibility in making our roads safer, we know motorbike riders are more vulnerable and would ask that riders make sure they do their bit by not taking unnecessary risks.

“Working closely with other forces is extremely important as it allows us to target areas that are a concern by sharing information and covering a larger area in order to keep our roads safer.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Working with partners across borders ensures that together we can take action to make our roads safer, and sends a clear message that road safety is a priority both locally and across border force areas.”

“Road safety is a top priority for me and I welcome any initiative that seeks to reduce deaths on our road networks.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Police forces join together to target motorcyclists who ride anti-socially

West Mercia Police will today be joining up with several other police forces to target and educate motorcyclists who ride anti-socially.
Read Article
Have you seen missing 36-year-old Gareth Prior?

Concern grows for missing 36-year-old Telford man

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 36-year-old man from Telford who has not been seen since leaving the Church Stretton area yesterday.
Read Article

Review into NHS trust’s handling of maternity report released

Shropshire Live’s Rowan Hall looks into the findings of NHS Improvement's review into the way that Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust handled a 2018 report into its Maternity Services.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.
Read Article

GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.
Read Article
Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.
Read Article

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
14.1 ° C
14.4 °
13.9 °
82 %
2.6kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP