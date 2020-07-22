New crime prevention initiative launched in Wellington

An innovative crime prevention initiative is being launched in Wellington by the Town Council working in partnership with local police.

Police officers will be rolling out and registering ‘Smartwater’ packs which enable businesses to mark their possessions with invisible but traceable liquid

Wellington Town Council and West Mercia Police want to encourage local businesses to sign up to become one of the first ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ retail centres in the county.

The scheme will be launched over three days, from 27-29 July, with officers walking around the town centre engaging with retailers and being based at a mobile police station in Market Square.

Police officers will be rolling out and registering ‘Smartwater’ packs which enable businesses to mark their possessions with invisible but traceable liquid.

They will also take the opportunity to promote an app for businesses to help fight crime, allowing retailers to quickly and easily share information with other traders and West Mercia Police securely online.

Although the Smartwater roll-out is initially aimed at businesses there will be a limited number of smaller Smartwater packs for members of the public and the offer of some bike marking.

Wellington town clerk Karen Roper said: “The Town Council is very pleased to be working in partnership with the Police on this initiative because we are very aware that victims of crime such as burglary have a massive impact on local people.

“Smartwater is just part of the We Don’t Buy Crime programme which looks to tackle crime and also works with second-hand stores to help prevent the resale of stolen goods.”

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Steve Tandy commented: “This is a great initiative that is part of our overall work to make Wellington town centre a safe place for people to work, live and shop.

“Over the last 12 months we have worked hard to target offenders whose activity directly affects the local community and business owners.

“The months following the COVID 19 lockdown have been challenging for everyone. However, we are now pleased to announce Wellington has become the latest We Don’t Buy Crime retail town.

“We hope with this crime prevention initiative how together we are going further to make Wellington a safer place.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...