Concern grows for missing 36-year-old Telford man

Have you seen missing 36-year-old Gareth Prior?

Gareth Prior hasn’t been seen since he left the Oaklands Campsite and Fishery near Church Stretton at around 6.30pm yesterday (21 July).

He left in his car which is a blue BMW 320 with the registration V9NUM.

Gareth was believed to be heading towards Newtown/Welshpool in Wales.

Officers and family are extremely concerned for his welfare so if you have seen Gareth or have any information about his location, please call West Mercia Police on 101.

