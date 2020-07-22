13.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home News

Buildwas Academy year six pupils enjoy socially distanced Farewell Festival

By Chris Pritchard

Staff at Buildwas Academy were determined to make sure year six pupils were given the send off they deserved last week with a socially distanced Farewell Festival.

Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic
Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic

Many children leaving primary school this year have missed out on the chance to celebrate due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, staff at Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic.

Senior teacher Heidi White said: “Here at Buildwas we didn’t wish for our Year 6 pupils to leave with their end of Primary school going unmarked, so our teachers did what they do best and got creative!

“Together we came up with a plan for a socially distanced Farewell Festival; support for this was provided by one of our teacher’s and his family who organise Broseley Festival. Staff decorated the field with bunting, balloons and flags, laying out cones to support families to socially distance whilst listening to music and enjoying their picnic.

“The children who have been together in a year 6 teaching bubble were able to have slightly closer contact. It was a wonderful evening and the children had fun whilst staying safe. It enabled us to provide our Year 6 the celebratory end to primary school they needed, particularly at the end of a very different academic year.”

The evening proved a great success and ended with a special video shown on a large outdoor screen, looking back at the children’s time at Buildwas Academy.   

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Head of Retail Angela Whelan at the new Shrewsbury Store

Spacious new premises for Shrewsbury’s Hope House store

Hope House Children’s Hospices has announced it is to relocate its Shrewsbury town centre store in a move prompted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic

Buildwas Academy year six pupils enjoy socially distanced Farewell Festival

Staff at Buildwas Academy were determined to make sure year six pupils were given the send off they deserved last week with a socially distanced Farewell Festival.
Read Article

Shrewsbury and Telford maternity review now looking at more than 1,800 cases

The investigation into maternity care at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust is now reviewing 1,862 cases, it was revealed today.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.
Read Article

GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.
Read Article
Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington's Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
13.2 ° C
13.9 °
12 °
76 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP