Buildwas Academy year six pupils enjoy socially distanced Farewell Festival

Staff at Buildwas Academy were determined to make sure year six pupils were given the send off they deserved last week with a socially distanced Farewell Festival.

Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic

Many children leaving primary school this year have missed out on the chance to celebrate due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, staff at Buildwas Academy held the event on the school field where children and their families brought their own picnic.

Senior teacher Heidi White said: “Here at Buildwas we didn’t wish for our Year 6 pupils to leave with their end of Primary school going unmarked, so our teachers did what they do best and got creative!

“Together we came up with a plan for a socially distanced Farewell Festival; support for this was provided by one of our teacher’s and his family who organise Broseley Festival. Staff decorated the field with bunting, balloons and flags, laying out cones to support families to socially distance whilst listening to music and enjoying their picnic.

“The children who have been together in a year 6 teaching bubble were able to have slightly closer contact. It was a wonderful evening and the children had fun whilst staying safe. It enabled us to provide our Year 6 the celebratory end to primary school they needed, particularly at the end of a very different academic year.”

The evening proved a great success and ended with a special video shown on a large outdoor screen, looking back at the children’s time at Buildwas Academy.

