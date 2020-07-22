Bridge repair work to close B5062 between High Ercall and Shrewsbury

A major project to repair a flood-damaged bridge will close the B5062 between High Ercall and Shrewsbury for up to 12 weeks from Monday.



Works will take place at Ercall Mill Bridge on the B5062. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work at Ercall Mill Bridge involves the full reconstruction of two retaining walls, the installation of new safety barriers on both sides of the road and resurfacing of the carriageway.

It follows the collapse of the original retaining wall when floods took place in November. Temporary stabilisation works were carried out at the time.

Work will be carried out between 8am and 4pm on weekdays but the road will be closed around the clock. Diversions will be in place and local residents and businesses in the area have been written to.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We realise that this has the potential to cause significant disruption and we apologise in advance for that.

“These works are essential but we have waited until the school summer holidays before starting on site and we aim to get it completed as quickly as possible. We will also strive to keep disruption to a minimum but at the end of the day it involves the closure of a busy B road that is used by a lot of traffic.”

The work will be carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places and is part of the Pride In Our Community Structures Capital Programme to keep Telford moving.

