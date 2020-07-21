﻿Bridgnorth store helps Aldi reach £5m milestone for Teenage Cancer Trust

Aldi’s Bridgnorth store has raised more than £2,800 for Teenage Cancer Trust, helping the supermarket to reach its £5 million fundraising target for the charity, more than 18 months ahead of schedule.

Colleagues and customers at the Aldi store in Bridgnorth have taken part in a number of fundraising activities, including raffles and till-point collections

Colleagues and customers at the Aldi store in Bridgnorth have taken part in a number of fundraising activities, including raffles and till-point collections.

Local bands were also invited to play outside the store to help raise funds for the charity, as well as a smile from shoppers.

The funds help to pay for specialised care from nurses and youth support coordinators, who provide much needed thoughtful, expert and sensitive support to young people suffering with cancer.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “The importance of what Teenage Cancer Trust does can’t be overestimated and I’m immensely proud of the lengths colleagues have gone to across the country to support them.

“There are few ordeals harder than coping with cancer, particularly for those affected by it so early on in life. The care and guidance Teenage Cancer Trust provides young people who are in such a difficult situation is invaluable and we’re all looking forward to continuing to support them as they carry on this vital work.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Aldi are a phenomenal partner to Teenage Cancer Trust. To reach the fundraising target of £5m in just three years is an incredible achievement and will make a lasting difference to the lives of young people with cancer. None of this would have been possible without Aldi colleagues from Bridgnorth going the extra mile – their commitment and enthusiasm is exceptional and we love working with them!”

Local shoppers can continue to do their bit to support Aldi’s fundraising efforts. Between Monday 20th and Friday 24th July, the supermarket is encouraging customers to “Tweet Their Receipt”, by taking a photo of their receipt, and tweeting it to @AldiUK. Aldi will then round up the total amount of the shop to the nearest pound with a donation to Teenage Cancer Trust of up to £10,000. For example, if a shopper spends £12.46, Aldi will donate 54p.

Supporting Shropshire Live...