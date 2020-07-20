Libraries in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow reopen

Shropshire Council is reopening its libraries in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow from today as the next part of phased reopening.

These libraries have been operating a click and collect service for the past couple of weeks, but the libraries themselves have not been open to customers since March when the national lockdown began.

In reopening these libraries the safety of everyone remains the top priority, so various measures will be in place, including hand-sanitising facilities, limits on the number of people using each library at any one time, and quarantining all returned library stock.

Also from today, the Ready Reads click and collect service will be made available from libraries in Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Shifnal and Whitchurch. Although these libraries themselves will remain closed until Monday 3 August 2020, the Ready Reads service will enable people to borrow library books in the meantime and to return books which they may currently have on loan.

Michael Lewis, Shropshire Council’s library service manager, said:

“Our Ready Reads service has been really popular with customers, many of whom have appreciated receiving book choices selected by library staff. We’ve had well over 300 people using the service in the first five days alone.

“However, we’re excited about the next step, which is to enable customers to come into Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry libraries. Once again we’ll be reviewing how this goes before opening the rest or our libraries in August.”

In the three libraries that are reopening, customers will be able to browse the shelves and borrow library stock. Wi-fi and computer access will also be available, although library computers will need to be booked in advance by contacting the relevant library.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Our libraries will look a little different when they reopen, with layouts and spaces altered to enable social distancing. We ask that everyone respects the safety arrangements that will be in place, particularly the use of hand-sanitiser and keeping two metres apart wherever possible.”

