Human remains found in Coalport identified as Judy Fox

Police have today confirmed that human remains found in Coalport have been identified as Judith Fox.

Judy Fox

In the early hours of Sunday 14 June police were informed there was a fire outside a house in Apley Park in Bridgnorth. No-one was injured in the fire.

Subsequent enquiries into the fire led to concern for the welfare of Judy Fox, who was 65 and from Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

Extensive searches were carried out and on Friday 10 July human remains were found in woodland off The Lloyds in Coalport.

A post mortem on Friday 17 July identified the remains as Judith Fox.

Leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our thoughts remain with Judy’s family at this difficult time, our specially trained family liaison officers will continue to offer them support.”

Lucy Fox, 38, from Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.



