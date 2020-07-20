Ellesmere Primary School pupils plant ‘Lockdown Memory Tree’

Children at a north Shropshire school have taken part in a tree planting ceremony to remind them of the difficult times that they have lived through this year.

Pupils at Ellesmere Primary School planted a Lockdown Memory Tree

Pupils at Ellesmere Primary School planted a ‘Lockdown Memory Tree’ the first plant grown in the school’s new allotment area.

Each of the 180 children in school today, took it in turns to water the newly planted tree or dig some of the soil.

The cherry blossom tree was donated by Eastwick Garden Centre.

Headteacher, Stuart Roberts, said: “We thought that this would be a lovely way to remember this unprecedented time. The children have all had experiences that they will probably never have again, and they all have an understanding of the significance of these times. Getting them involved in planting the tree will motivate them to look after it, and will remind them of how lucky we have been during an extremely difficult time.”

Ellesmere Primary School, part of North West Academies Trust, has remained open for critical workers children throughout the pandemic, and has seen almost 300 children safely return to school for at least one week this term.

Supporting Shropshire Live...